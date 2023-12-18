Munawar Faruqui to quit Bigg Boss 17? Watch shocking promo

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui found himself at the center of emotional turmoil when his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered as the fourth wild card contestant. The duo has been making headlines with their intense confrontations.

Ayesha Khan, in a recent episode hosted by Salman Khan, revealed details about her alleged past relationship with Munawar. The confrontation between Munawar and Ayesha left the comedian visibly upset, and now a viral promo on social media shows him expressing a desire to quit the show.

“I know I have broken a heart and I am not happy about it. If Bigg Boss opens the door, I’ll walk out,” Munawar said.

Munawar Faruqui breakdown and cried after Ayesha Khan entrypic.twitter.com/dHsL9bhvnm — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

Before entering Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan made some shocking revelations against Munawar stating, “He has broken my trust. He kept me hooked while he was involved with other women.” She also expressed the need for an apology from Munawar.

Speaking to India Today, Ayesha said, “When a show like Bigg Boss brings you on board, they want fans to see your real side. And here he is acting like a saint, pretending to be a nice man. Why will anyone pay you to put up a fake personality? So, it is their right to take measures to bring out the reality.”

Munawar Faruqui, who has openly discussed his current relationship with Nazila Sitaishi, admitted, “I have been seeing someone for two years now.”

The unfolding events have added a layer of complexity to Munawar’s journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next developments.

