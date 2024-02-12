Munawar Faruqui to romance Hina Khan next, details inside

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui continues to ride the wave of success, emerging as one of the most talked-about figures in the television industry. Wasting no time, he dived into work right after coming out of the show, treating fans to a stand-up release titled ‘Legends of Abba Kadar.’ His video swiftly garnered millions of views, securing its place atop YouTube’s trending charts.

Recently, rumours of Munawar collaborating with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes for a music video sparked excitement among fans. However, no official confirmation has come out yet.

Adding to the anticipation, the latest buzz reveals that Munawar Faruqui is set to collaborate with actress Hina Khan for an upcoming music video. Buzz has it that they are currently shooting in Kolkata. Videos and photos from the set are creating a buzz across the internet.

Munawar’s shooting his New MV with Hina khan happening at Kolkata 🔥🔥



Nazar hi nahi hatt rahi aapse😘😍😍😍#MunawarFaruqui𓃵 #MKJW𓃵 @munawar0018 @Razzakbhai8 pic.twitter.com/NpVHUfLCrL — kshama samra (@kshama27) February 12, 2024

Hina Khan gets ready for a song shoot with Munawar. Now waiting for Munawar's look. #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarFaruqui𓃵 pic.twitter.com/FlFqM9Abt0 — 𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚✧ (@EshaxMun) February 12, 2024

Munawar Faruqui clinched the Bigg Boss 17 title by outshining finalists Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey. The comedian, basking in his victory, received a brand new car, a prize of Rs 50 lakhs, and a shining trophy. Since his exit from the show, Munawar has been reveling in the limelight, attending parties and celebrating his win.