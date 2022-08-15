Munawar Faruqui to take up on KTR’s old invitation

Hyderabad: A few days ago, stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui announced his Hyderabad show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ which evoked a crazy response from all of his Hyderabadi fans. However, BJP MLA T Raja Singh put a damper on their excitement by threatening to stop the show.

In a video that was doing rounds on Twitter, Raja Singh had said, “Wherever the program is, we will go and beat Munawar Faruqui up. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down. If something goes wrong, KTR and the government and police are responsible. We will definitely beat him up and send him back if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge.”

Ever since then, the Internet has been divided in support of and against Munawar Faruqui.

Amid all the negativity, Munawar Faruqui has finally broken his silence and took to Twitter to take a subtle jibe at the BJP MLA. He tweeted, “Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir. Thank you #Hyderabad for the ❤️ . See you on the 20th of Aug. Book your tickets now” followed by a BookMyShow link.

Check out the tweet here:

Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir.



Thank you #Hyderabad for the ❤️ .

See you on the 20th of Aug.

Book your tickets nowhttps://t.co/tryc1JSCP0 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) August 14, 2022

The story goes back to 2021 when TRS working president KT Rama Rao had invited Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad after his show in Bengaluru had gotten canceled because of threats from Hindu factions. KTR had said, “We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically.”

In fact, Munawar Faruqui was scheduled to perform in Hyderabad in January this year, however, his show was canceled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana state.

Now, Munawar’s Hyderabad show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is slated to take place on August 20. The venue of the show, however, is yet to be announced.