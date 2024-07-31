Munawar Faruqui under fire over controversial joke on Naezy

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently in its thrilling finale week and the show’s makers are pulling out all the stops to keep viewers engaged. Special guests have been invited to add spice to the final episodes. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui graced the last night’s episode and hosted a roast session grilling all the contestants.

Munawar Faruqui Roasts Naezy

During the roast, Munawar Faruqui made a personal remark about rapper Naezy that did not sit well with many social media users and Naezy’s fans. Commenting on Naezy’s financial condition, the stand-up comedian joked, “Iss baar ration kum aaya na? Mere khayal se ration aur khana Bigg Boss ne iss baar isiliye kum rakha hai, taaki Naezy ko apni ghar waali feeling aaye.” He also emphasized that no one is spared during his roasts.

The comment visibly upset Naezy, who later spoke to his fellow contestant Sana Makbul about the same. “Kuch nahi Munawar ke baare mein he soch raha tha, koi kasar nahi choda usne, rehem nahi kiya usne,” Naezy said. “Woh ration ke baare mein kuch bhi bola woh, ke ghar mein ration nahi aata wagera wagera.”

Munawar Faruqui’s remark has sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many users condemning the joke as distasteful. “Sharam kar kisi ki buri halat par joke bana raha hai mat bhul teri bhi pehle wahi halat thi har baat par joke nahi marte,” one user wrote.

Adding fuel to the fire, Munawar tweeted the same joke on his social media platform, further inciting criticism. Many users labeled his roasting style as unpleasant and insensitive.

Bigboss less ration and food de rahe he

Kyun ki naezy ko ghar wali feeling aaye. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) July 29, 2024

Despite the controversy, the excitement continues to build as Bigg Boss OTT 3 approaches its grand finale. The top 5 finalists—Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, and Kritika Malik—are all vying for the coveted title. As the tension mounts, viewers eagerly await to see who will win the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the finale.