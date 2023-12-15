Munawar Faruqui’s ex Ayesha to enter Bigg Boss 17 tomorrow?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 enters its ninth week, the anticipation for unexpected twists intensifies. With two months already behind us, the makers are keen on injecting more excitement into the show. The latest buzz suggests that the show is about to witness its most shocking wild card entry yet – Ayesha Khan, the ex-girlfriend of star stand-up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui who is already ruling BB 17.

While Samarth Jurel made an entry earlier, the audience is now in for a treat as Ayesha Khan, a social media influencer, is rumoured to be the fourth wild card entrant after Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel, and K-pop singer Aoora.

Sources reveal that Ayesha has already shot for her entry segment, which is expected to air in the upcoming episode. If her entry materializes, it promises to bring a storm inside the Bigg Boss house, particularly due to her past association with Munawar Faruqui.

Well, Ayesha Khan has already stirred up the controversy just days before entry. In a recent interview, Ayesha Khan unveiled serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui, claiming he was ‘double dating’ her. According to Ayesha, Munawar approached her on social media before Bigg Boss 17, expressing interest in casting her in a music video. However, she stated that the video never materialized, and on their second meeting, Munawar professed his love for her.

Ayesha alleges that Munawar misled her about his relationship status, asserting that he had broken up with his girlfriend Nazila. Ayesha was shocked to discover through social media that Munawar was, in fact, dating her simultaneously while being in a relationship with Nazila.

If Ayesha enters the Bigg Boss 17 house, it is expected to bring about a dramatic turn in Munawar’s game as the two confront each other. Viewers are now eagerly waiting to see how the tables will turn inside the Bigg Boss house with this explosive new development.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.