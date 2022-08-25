Munawar Faruqui’s show reason for Hyderabad clashes: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that the recent show conducted by comedian Munawar Faruqui is the reason for clashes in Hyderabad and it has been organised tactfully in order to divert people’s attention away from chief minister KCR family’s role in the Delhi liquor scam.

He made these remarks on Thursday during a press conference conducted at Huzurabad.

Sanjay said that BJP respects all religions and treats everyone equally. But throughout the whole press conference, the state BJP chief avoided mention of the now suspended BJP Goshamal MLA Raja Singh and his arrest under the PD Act.

“BJP is talking about development in Telangana. TRS is currently under pressure due to the ED’s investigation into Delhi’s liquor policy and AIMIM understood that Muslims will no more vote for them. So they came together and planned this comedian’s show so that they can blame BJP for religious tensions in the state,” Sanjay alleged.

Sanjay further remarked that there is no clarity on the issue of why the comedian was invited here. “Other states have banned him. He has abused mother Sita, Rama, and made jokes about them without any limit. Where have the pseudo-secular people gone today? Why haven’t they condemned his remarks?” he asked.

“BJP is talking only about development. You (KCR) are only speaking about religion. BJP is in rule in many states and nowhere have such clashes occurred,” Sanjay said as a response to KCR’s speech on Thursday asking people to drive away religious fanatics from Telangana.

“Clashes didn’t take place even in Kashmir when the centre repealed Article 370. The abolition of Triple Talaq didn’t lead to religious clashes. People like KCR wanted them to happen, but they didn’t,” Sanjay claimed.