Politics of hatred shouldn’t destroy Telangana, drive away fanatics: KCR to citizens

Ranga Reddy: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday said that Telangana state has been peaceful for the last eight years, but certain persons were trying to incite communal tensions for political gain.

His comments gain importance as Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was arrested by Hyderabad Police under the PD Act after his insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking after the inauguration of a new Ranga Reddy District Integrated Collectorate complex at Kongarakalan in Ibrahimpatnam, the chief minister said that society suffers when its citizens are unconcerned.

“At any time in history, societies have suffered only when the educated, youth, elders, become unconcerned about politics. Before the Telangana movement, the Congress government was incompetent. We struggled a lot to get separate statehood, and somehow we were successful. No one else can take that away,” he said.

“Telangana and Hyderabad have been peaceful for the last 8 years. Who is spreading the communal violence now? You have to think about it. These religion-crazy wretches are trying to disrupt the state’s peace. Has there been any sort of development in their states? Has any community- Dalit, women, minority, farmers- benefitted from their policies?” he asked.

Karnataka, which was popular for being an IT hub, is now falling behind compared to Hyderabad, said KCR. “They were always ahead of us. But in the last few months, with ‘Hijab’ an ‘Halal’ issues, for the first time, Karnataka is producing lesser jobs than Telangana,” he claimed.

KCR passionately stated that he will serve Telangana as long as he lives. “As long as I am alive, I will not let Telangana be destroyed. I will use my voice and all my strength for the people. We will lose when we give in to religious propaganda. We have to live with love and respect. We cannot wake up to curfews, lathi charges, and hatred,” he stated.