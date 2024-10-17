Munawar Faruqui’s viral Tag Heuer watch is worth lakhs, see price

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui has become one of the most talked-about celebrities in the tinsel town, rising to fame through reality TV shows and his unique brand of humor. His breakthrough came after winning Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp in 2022, where his wit and charm captured the audience’s attention.

Following that, he further solidified his popularity by winning Bigg Boss 17, making him a household name.

Not just this, he also known for his lavish lifestyle. The popular comedian often takes to Instagram to showcase his love for luxury, frequently spotted in high-end outfits and accessories.

He was also seen at Mumbai airport once, grabbing attention with his stylish look. The highlight of his ensemble was an exquisite TAG Heuer watch, which comes with a hefty price tag ranging between Rs 3 to Rs 6.5 lakh.

Munawar Faruqui’s penchant for expensive items isn’t new; his Instagram feed is a testament to his love for splurging on luxury. From designer outfits to high-end gadgets, the comedian enjoys living life king-size.

His growing success in the entertainment industry seems to have brought him not only fame but also the ability to enjoy life’s indulgences with style.