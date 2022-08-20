Munawar Faruqi show: BJP supporters attempt to barge into venue, detained

Hyderabad: Amid heightened security, the Cyberabad police took into custody 20 workers of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha when they tried to disrupt the show of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui at Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday evening.

They were detained as they attempted to enter the venue of Munawar Faruqui’s show in the city while shouting slogans of Jai Shree Ram. The standup comedian is performing in the city amidst a heavy police presence. The show began at 5.30 p.m with several plainclothes policemen present inside the auditorium.

At the venue, protestors came in small batches, with a few wearing safari dresses (worn by policemen of special teams) to try to con the cops in order to get inside. Alert policemen however foiled their attempt and dragged them away into police vehicles.

BJP legislator T Raja Singh, who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show, was placed under house arrest by the Hyderabad police on Friday. Several leaders of the BJYM were detained at their local police stations.

The supporters also raised slogans of “Nupur Sharma Zindabad” in support of the BJP’s national spokesperson who was suspended from the party for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Muhammed following condemnation by several Arab countries.

A BJP supporter shouting slogans of Jai Shree Ram being whisked away by the police when he tried to disrupt #MunawarFaruqui’s show.



Video: @siddthakur2 #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/h4Ijrc3DWd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 20, 2022

Restrictions on attendees due to threat

All the visitors were thoroughly checked before being allowed into the venue by the police. Barricades were also put up near the entrance to prevent anyone from crashing inside the venue. Needless to say, Munawar Faruqui’s show has received a great response from the general public, and thousands turned up to see him perform.

Also Read Munawar Faruqui show: Hyderabad venue turns into fortress

A day earlier, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh called for the cancellation and disruption of the show. He was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad police when he tried to reach Shilpakala Vedika to register his protest. Ever since Munawar Faruqui announced his show, Singh has been targeting the comic.

Raja Singh’s threat

Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the city police on Friday after he was on his way to ‘burn down’ the set at Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui performed on Saturday.

Tension prevailed after some supporters of Raja Singh tried to stop the police vehicle while he was being detained. The police pushed aside his supporters and took the MLA away. The BJP MLA was taken into preventive custody and moved in a police bus.

“If we all are arrested and sent to jail and the show goes ahead, we will show you on August 22 where we are organizing another comedy show. If law and order are disturbed, the Telangana DGP and home minister are solely responsible,” said Raja Singh speaking to the media.