Munawar to Dipika: Celebrities wish their fans Ramzan Mubarak

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramadan begins, many celebrities take to social media to send their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers.

Ramzan is a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, and charitable acts. It is a month that is revered by Muslims all over the world, and celebrities often take this opportunity to show their support and solidarity with their Muslim fans.

Through Twitter, Instagram, or other social media platforms, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni and others sent their best wishes and encourage their fans to embrace the spirit of Ramzan.

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp 1 winner Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram stories and shared picture of himself donning white kurta with a caption, “Ramadan Mubarak.”

Aly Goni

Actor Aly Goni, who jetted off to Makkah on Friday morning along with his friend Asim Riaz, took to his Twitter to wish his fan Ramzan Mubarak.

Ramadan Mubarak sab ko ❤️ 🌙 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 23, 2023

Asim Riaz

Dipika Kakar

Gauahar Khan

Happy new year to all celebrating Gudi padwa ! 🌸 and Ramadan Mubarak to all already observing their first roza . Blessings to all of human kind 💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 23, 2023

Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently on her first Umrah trip, wished her fans Ramzan Mubarak from Madinah.

Soha Ali Khan

Jannat Zubair