Telangana municipality-wise list of number of wards won by AIMIM

In the case of municipal corporations, it bagged the highest number of wards in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

Published: 13th February 2026 10:05 pm IST|   Updated: 13th February 2026 10:40 pm IST
Telangana municipal election results showing AIMIM ward wins.
Telangana municipal elections.

Hyderabad: The Assaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged 47 wards in municipalities and 22 in municipal corporations in Telangana, the results of which were declared on Friday, February 13.

In the elections, the ruling Congress party bagged over 1,500 wards out of 2,996 and three out of seven corporations.

List of wards won by AIMIM

The following is the municipality-wise list of wards won by the AIMIM:

  1. Bhainsa – 12
  2. Bodhan – 12
  3. Adilabad – 06
  4. Nirmal – 03
  5. Zaheerabad – 02
  6. Narayanpet – 02
  7. Jagtial – 02
  8. Sangareddy – 01
  9. Kagaznagar – 01
  10. Gadwal – 01
  11. Kohir – 01
  12. Kodangal – 01
  13. Vikarabad – 01
  14. Armoor – 01
  15. Tandur – 01

In the case of municipal corporations, it bagged the highest number of wards in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

The following is the municipality-wise list of wards bagged by AIMIM:

  1. Nizamabad MC – 14
  2. Karimnagar MC – 03
  3. Mahboobnagar MC – 03
  4. Nalgonda MC – 02

Mayors, deputy mayors elections

Notification for elections to municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and corporation mayors and deputy mayors will be issued on Saturday, February 14.

Newly elected councillors and corporators will take oath on February 16, and on the same day, they will elect municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and corporation mayors and deputy mayors.

