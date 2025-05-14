Munjal: Demand for ice apple rises in Hyderabad as summer intensifies

Hyderabad: With temperatures soaring, the demand for ice apple and commonly known as munjal, has increased across Hyderabad markets. The seasonal fruit is highly popular during summer due to its high water content and cooling properties.

Munjal is rich in essential vitamins and minerals. It helps the body stay hydrated, supports digestion, relieves constipation, and reduces stomach ulcers. It is also known to ease skin irritation and improve skin health, thanks to its antioxidant content.

Health experts note that munjal also aids liver cleansing, helps control blood pressure, supports heart health, and may reduce the risk of certain cancers. After coconut water, it is among the most consumed natural remedies to beat the summer heat.

The fruit is widely available in Hyderabad, sourced mainly from southern states, and appreciated for its taste and health benefits. It contains Vitamin C and Vitamin B12, making it both refreshing and nutritious.

Currently, munjal is being sold at approximately ₹100 for 12 pieces in the city’s markets, with strong public demand as the heatwave continues.