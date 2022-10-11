Munugode by-poll: Political parties ready to distribute gold for votes

Hyderabad: Political parties in Telangana are leaving no stone unturned to win the Munugode assembly seat. They are even ready to distribute gold for votes.

As the bypoll is going to be held in November and Diwali will be celebrated in October, the parties are promising 10 grams of gold to each family with 4-6 voters. For families with less than four voters, the parties are promising Rs. 20-40 thousand.

Parties have given targets to local leaders to secure votes in their localities.

Battle lines drawn for Munugode bypoll

The battle lines for the crucial November 3 bypoll to the Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana have been drawn with the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress and BJP announcing their candidates.

The BJP on Saturday fielded Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for the seat. Reddy quit the Congress in August and joined the BJP. He was the sitting MLA from the constituency and his resignation necessitated the bypoll.

The TRS, which recently changed its name to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its nominee.

The Congress has announced Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate for the bypoll.

Why Munugode bypoll is important?

The Munugode byelection has assumed significance as its outcome would give an edge to the winner ahead of next year’s legislative assembly elections.

A war of words among the leaders of the three parties has heated up the political atmosphere in the state.

Recently, TRS leader and state Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who hails from Nalgonda district, alleged that Raj Gopal Reddy switched over to the BJP for business favours. Jagadish Reddy has been leading the TRS campaign for the bypoll.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said Raj Gopal Reddy gave up his remaining tenure as MLA and quit to fight against the family rule of the TRS.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

With inputs from PTI