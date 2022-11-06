Munugode counting: Election Commissioner’s behaviour ‘suspicious’, says Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday expressed doubts over the attitude of the state chief Election Commissioner and called it ‘suspicious’ as he alleged that the polling body is not putting out the details of the rounds when the saffron party is leading but is only announcing the rounds that the TRS is on the lead.

“The Telangana CEO must explain the delay in updating data of the third and the fourth rounds when compared to the first and the second. Unless there is pressure from the media, why is the data not being uploaded?” he asked.

Sanjay said that they will register a complaint with the Central Election Commission if the BJP finds any mistakes in the process.

The BJP in a press release said that the state Election commission uploaded the details only after a call from union minister G Kishan Reddy to the state chief Election Commissioner. “The data was uploaded just 10 minutes after the call,” BJP said.

The counting of votes for Munugode assembly seats began at 8 am on Sunday. TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is leading with 26,443 votes after four rounds of counting for Munugode by-election. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is trailing with 25,729 votes.