Murder bid accused on run for 5 years arrested in Palghar

Palghar: Police have arrested an absconding accused in a five-year-old case of attempt to murder in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Waliv area here on May 22, 2020, following a dispute, they said.

The accused, Akash Harilal Yadav (31), and some other persons allegedly assaulted two men with sticks, leaving them with serious head injuries. The accused and his mother also allegedly threatened a local businessman with dire consequences, a police release said.

Based on the businessman‘s complaint, the Waliv police then registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

However, Yadav had been absconding since the incident.

After an extensive probe, the police on Sunday traced Yadav to the Vasai area and arrested him, the release said.