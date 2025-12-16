Murder bid accused on run for 5 years arrested in Palghar

The incident occurred in the Waliv area here on May 22, 2020, following a dispute.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th December 2025 12:37 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Palghar: Police have arrested an absconding accused in a five-year-old case of attempt to murder in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Waliv area here on May 22, 2020, following a dispute, they said.

The accused, Akash Harilal Yadav (31), and some other persons allegedly assaulted two men with sticks, leaving them with serious head injuries. The accused and his mother also allegedly threatened a local businessman with dire consequences, a police release said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Based on the businessman‘s complaint, the Waliv police then registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

However, Yadav had been absconding since the incident.

After an extensive probe, the police on Sunday traced Yadav to the Vasai area and arrested him, the release said.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th December 2025 12:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button