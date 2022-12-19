Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2022 7:47 pm IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday described the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom, and asked him to work for universal digital literacy in India.

Pichai had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Also Read
President Murmu offers prayers at Tirumala temple

“CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India,” the president’s secretariat tweeted along with the pictures of the meeting.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button