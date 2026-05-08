Musalman hamara khana na khaye: Pinky Chaudhary snatches plate from poor person

"We will not give food to Mullahs, no matter who feels bad; no Muslim should eat," he is heard saying in the clip.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 8th May 2026 4:12 pm IST|   Updated: 8th May 2026 4:15 pm IST
Pinky Chaudhary snatches plate from poor person during a protest, amid political tensions and social unre.

Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) chief Bhupendra Tomar, widely known as Pinky Chaudhary, has sparked fresh outrage after a video surfaced on social media showing him snatching a plate of food from a poor person standing in line at a distribution event.

“We will not give food to Mullahs, no matter who feels bad; no Muslim should eat,” he is heard saying in the clip. “Mullah na aaye, sirf Hindu aaye.”

A long record of anti-Muslim incitement

The incident is far from an isolated act. Chaudhary has a well-documented history of targeting Muslims. He was among those accused of raising communal slogans at the ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’ rally at Jantar Mantar in August 2021 and was subsequently arrested.

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At a religious event in Ghaziabad, he called Muslims “jihadis,” falsely alleged that Muslim soldiers had dropped their weapons and refused to fight against Pakistan. He urged Hindus to prevent Muslims from buying homes in their areas.

As recently as February 2026, his group painted “Road Not for Muslims” on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh, with Chaudhary defending the act by falsely claiming only Hindus pay taxes in India.

What is Hindu Raksha Dal

Hindu Raksha Dal is a Hindu nationalist vigilante organisation based in Ghaziabad, near Delhi. Its members have been arrested for distributing swords and raising anti-Muslim slogans at public rallies.

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In August 2024, Chaudhary led a mob that attacked a Muslim settlement in Ghaziabad, with members vandalising homes, setting belongings on fire, and assaulting residents with sticks while hurling religious slurs. The group has repeatedly targeted minority communities while largely evading sustained legal consequences.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 8th May 2026 4:12 pm IST|   Updated: 8th May 2026 4:15 pm IST

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