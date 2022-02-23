Museum of the Future opens in Dubai; here’s all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s new iconic landmark Museum of the Future—the most beautiful building on earth has officially opened its doors to the world on Tuesday, February 22.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday inaugurated the Museum of the Future.

أطلقنا اليوم بحمدالله معلماً علمياً ومعرفياً عالمياً … متحف المستقبل .. الأجمل في العالم في المعني والمبنى .. أداة لاستشراف مستقبلنا .. وحاضنة لأفكار شبابنا .. ومؤسسة لترسيخ معارفنا .. صرح سيتعدى أثره الإمارات والمنطقة بإذن الله لسنوات عديدة قادمة pic.twitter.com/X4Z0wuHaAK — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 22, 2022

It is the first museum in the world to provide an incubator for innovative ideas, technology and future projects, and a global destination for inventors and entrepreneurs.

“The Museum of the Future is a ‘living museum’, constantly adapting and metamorphosing as its very environment drives continual and iterative change to its exhibits and attractions,” UAE Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed Al Gergawi, said during a glitzy opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillarless structure stands 77 metres tall. The stainless steel facade, which extends to more than 17,000 square metres, is illuminated by 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy designed by Bin Lahej, based on the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The interior of the building consists of seven floors dedicated to various themes, including the future of travel and living in space; education, climate change and the environment; as well as health, wellness and spirituality. One floor is for children, the leaders of tomorrow, where they will be able to explore and solve the challenges of the future.

Photo: The National News

Photo: The National News

What does the Arabic calligraphy say?

The Arabic calligraphy on the building consists of three quotes from Shaikh Mohammed.

We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.

2. The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.

3. The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.

Photo: HH Sheikh Mohammed/Twitter

Dubai ruler shares first glimpse inside Museum of the Future

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a glimpse inside ‘Museum of the Future’.

“Today I visited the Museum of the Future, to explore the experiences it will provide to visitors and the potential for this new centre for futurists and intellectuals,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

He further said that the beauty of the museum inside equals its beauty outside. Our support for this important global hub for future innovation and human development is a long term commitment.

خلال جولتي في متحف المستقبل لاستعراض التجارب التي سيوفرها لزواره ورواده ونوابغه .. جمال المتحف الداخلي يضاهي جماله الخارجي .. ومساهمته العلمية والمعرفية محلياً وعربياً وعالمياً ستكون محل متابعتنا ودعمنا الدائم .. pic.twitter.com/5q5rnjKJUS — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 23, 2022

Video of ‘spaceship’ entering Dubai’s Museum of the Future

A flying object, which looks like a spacecraft, has apparently landed on it – not on top but inside it – as shown in a 30-second video shared by Government of Dubai Media Office (DMO) on Friday, January 18.

The video clip has received a wide response from followers, who praised Dubai as a “sci-fi city” and that “nothing is impossible in it.”

UAE’s architectural landmarks lights up For Museum Of The Future

The UAE’s architectural landmarks welcomed the Museum of the Future ahead of its grand opening on Tuesday, February 22.

On Thursday, February 17, the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, was lit up with a special show featuring Arabic calligraphy reflecting the Museum of the Future’s exterior.

On Saturday, February 19, the 75-storey corporate headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, also displayed the same message as Burj Khalifa as well as the date 22-02-22.

Then on Sunday, February 20, the entire structure of Qasr Al Watan at Abu Dhabi’s presidential palace compound was also lit up.

On Monday, February 21, Burj Al Arab was illuminated to welcome the ‘most beautiful building on earth’.

How to get there?

The Museum of the Future is situated right next to the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and the most convenient way to reach the museum is by taking the Dubai Metro.

How to get tickets?

The Entry to the museum costs 145 Dirham (Rs 2,942.91) but is complimentary for children under the age of three, people of determination, and Emiratis aged 60 and older.

All visitors, including those eligible for free admission, must book a time slot to enter the museum.

Museum of the Future opened its doors to the public from Wednesday, February 23, seven days a week, between 10 am and 6 pm, tickets for which are available on the museum’s website.