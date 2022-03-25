Mushairas continue to charm despite poor quality

J.S. Ifthekhar

Hyderabad: Have mushaeras (gatherings of poets where poetry is recited) lost their charm? No way. Not for Hyderabadis at least. Even the dreaded Corona did not deter them from slaking their poetic thirst. Die hard mushaera fans took to online mushaeras during the lockdown period to keep their literary juices flowing. One can’t think of Hyderabadis and the wah-wah sessions staying away for long.

After a long time the city is in for a grand mushaera. The Nawab Shah Alam Khan 5th All India Mushaera being organised at the Anwarul Uloom college on Saturday is expected to blow away the bitter memories of the pandemic and let people enjoy its enduring charm.

Mushaera is unique to the Urdu language and occupies a prominent place in the cultural calendar of Hyderabad. Besides being a touchstone for the popularity of poets, it also serves as a launching pad for budding bards. Notwithstanding the fact that Urdu has few takers, there is no drop in its mass appeal. And as such the institution of mushaera is alive and kicking in Hyderabad. However tight the schedule is, there is always time to squeeze in mehfil-e-sher-o-shayeri.

Urdu poetry is essentially oral in expression. Verses are mostly recited and listened to. The beauty of a mushaera is that it strikes a responsive chord among the audience.

With the city founder, Mohammad Quli Qutb Shah, himself being a shayer of no mean repute, poetry has taken deep roots in Hyderabad. Over the years poets like Ghavasi, Mullah Wajhi, Qutbi, Ibne Nishati, Mullah Nusrati and more recently Jaleel Manakpuri, Amjad Hyderabadi and Makhdoom Mohiuddin have added to the richness of Urdu. No wonder Hyderabad formed the golden triangle of Urdu literature and culture along with Delhi and Lucknow.

Old Hyderabadis recall how there was hardly a literate house in the city whose members did not have a flair for poetry. Whatever the occasion, ghazal sarai (recital) was the in thing. In market places too people engaged in baith bazi (poetry completion) just for the fun of it while mushaeras were held in palaces.

Like in other spheres of life, time has taken a toll on poetry concerts too. Gone is the etiquette of poets sitting in a semi-circle leaning on cushions. So is the traditional lamp which used to be placed before the sadr-e-mushaira. The traditional sherwani is also getting extinct among poets with western outfits stealing a march.

Although the shayeri of gul-o-bulbul (rose and nightingale), dilbar-o-raqeeb (beloved and rival), saqi-o-jaam (wine pourer and goblet) still dominate mushaeras, the quality and depth of thought has declined. The latest trend is the use of tarannum (melody). Whatever be the content, those who recite couplets in a melodious tone steal the show. Of late rib-tickling humour poetry and tongue-in-cheek verses are very popular with the people.

But there is one good thing these days. Many poets are increasingly reflecting the everyday concerns in their shayeri. Be it corruption, inflation, political double-speak or the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act – everything is finding an echo in mushaeras.

“People’s tastes have changed. Earlier those who attended mushaeras were familiar with the language and the nuances of shayeri. They appreciated good poetry. But today people root for poetry which is in a lighter vein and which draws laughter. Present day poets are dishing out what people want”, says a veteran of several mushairas.

Though mushaeras are held on a regular basis in Hyderabad, two were very popular and eagerly looked forward to. People used to buy tickets to attend these concerts. One was the Adbi Trust mushaeras organised by the Urdu daily, Siasat, and the other was the Shankarji mushaira hosted by the Exhibition Society. Eminent poets from both sides of the border used to take part in these concerts. Sadly both the mushaeras are a thing of the past now. Among the old concerts, only the mushaera of Zinda Dilane Hyderabad is still continuing.

In recent times the mushaira started in the name of Nawab Shah Alam Khan has become popular. Some big poets are scheduled to attend tomorrow’s programme. Hope they live up to people’s expectations.

Among the leading national figures that are expected to attend the gathering are Wasim Barelvi, Manzar Bhopali, Lata Haya, Khushbu Sharma and Sunil Kumar Tang. Moin Shadaab of Hyderabad is scheduled to be the Master of Ceremony.