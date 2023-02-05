Musharraf only Pak general who genuinely tried to address Kashmir issue: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said former president Pervez Musharraf was the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue.

Musharraf, 79, passed away on Sunday at a Dubai hospital.

“Deepest condolences. Perhaps the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. He wanted a solution according to the wishes of the people of J-K and acceptable to India and Pak. Though GOI has reversed all CBMs initiated by him and Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Musharraf seized power in 1999 in a coup and served as Pakistani president from 2001-2008.

Former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri had claimed in his book ‘Neither A Hawk Nor A Dove’ that India and Pakistan were close to finding a solution to the vexed Kashmir issue during the 2001 Agra Summit between the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Musharraf.