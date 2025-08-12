Mushawarat to hold convention on August 16

The All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat will be holding a major convention on Saturday (August 16) at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi.

At the conference, distinguished panelists will discuss issues such as current affairs, the history of the Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, community protection, personal law and waqf, means of empowering Muslims, reservation, budget allocations for minorities, media, the NRC, etc.

The inaugural session will be presided over by Syeda Saiyidain Hameed (former member of the Planning Commission), while the closing session will be presided over by Mr. Mohammad Adeeb (former MP).

Speakers at the convention include Prof. Hilal Ahmed, Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi (Amir, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith), Dr. Javed Alam, Zia-us-Salam, Firoz Khan Ghazi (Advocate), Harsh Mander, Maulana Muhibullah Nadwi (MP), Maulana Aamir Rashadi, Ramji Lal Suman (MP), M R Shamshad (Senior Advocate, Supreme Court), Nadeem Khan, Suhail Anjum, Prof. Mohammad Suleman, Masoom Muradabadi, and Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan.