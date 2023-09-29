Musi floods: The mystery chest awaits its owner

Hyderabad: Sometimes, the hardest thing to do is to hold onto memories that hurt. But it’s also the only way to heal. Come September 28 and many Hyderabadis have a flood of memories rushing back. They are mostly emotional, painful and sad. The Musi flood of 1908 was a cataclysmic event that reshaped the landscape and the lives of many.

As the warm September breeze wafts through the streets of Hyderabad, a family gathers around a wooden chest, recalling the stories of the great flood and the mystery it had brought into their lives. While the torrential rains pounded the city more than a century ago, leaving a trail of death and destruction, it delivered an unexpected gift to one Syed Sirajul Hussain’s family who lived near the City College in the old city. A wooden chest, battered and worn by the gushing waters, floated gently to their doorstep.

The family watched in awe as the chest settled, almost as if fate had chosen them as its custodian. With trembling hands, the house inmates pried open its lid. No, there was no treasure trove or antique trinkets. It contained some sodden clothes and household articles. It is 115 years now and the family still holds on to the piece of relic – eagerly looking for the real owner to come forward and claim it.

This flood antique is now in Huma Kidwai’s residence in Banjara Hills. An electrical engineer, she has grown up hearing about the Musi flood from her grandfather, Sirajul Hussain, who was 17 years then. Huma received the ‘Shashdara’, as it is called, from her mother, Najma Nikhat, when she got married. Except for some minor repairs, the chest is in good condition and regularly gets a fresh coat of paint.

The wooden box has become a cherished heirloom, passed down from one generation to the next. It has acquired a mythical quality, a piece of history that connects the family to the past in a profound way. Over the years, Huma’s ancestors have tried frantically to trace the rightful owner of the chest in vain.

When the Musi swelled with fury, Huma’s grandparents huddled together in their humble abode. But as the water rose menacingly, they moved to a higher ground at Urdu Shareef. However, one of the family servants refused to move and stayed put. Five days later the family returned only to find their house had gone. But the servant was alive holding on to the chest, Huma told this reporter sometime back.

Years turned into decades and the chest became a cherished heirloom. Overwhelmed by the serendipity of their discovery, the Sirajul Hassan’s family made a solemn vow to safeguard the chest until its true owner steps forward. The chest has become a symbol of resilience, a testament to the enduring power of hope and human connection.

Astonishing are the ways of Hyderabad floods. Two years ago when heavy rains lashed the city, two handis (pots) of biryani were seen floating in a waterlogged street – much to the dismay of foodies.

Now that the city is witnessing yet another anniversary of the Musi floods, will destiny reveal its long-held secret? Will the chest find its way back to where it truly belonged?