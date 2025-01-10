Musi project will revive river’s flow in Hyderabad: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad is being developed to deal with natural disasters and the state government’s aim is to make it flood-free. Addressing delegates at the inauguration of CII’s National Council meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, January 10, he added that the Musi Rejuvenation project will also revive the water body and facilitate the flow of fresh water on 55 km stretch in Hyderabad.

The Telangana chief minister said that works have already started work which is required to meet Hyderabad drinking water needs till 2050. “We have a dream regarding the development of Telangana and it is ‘Telangana Rising. The government envisaged plans to develop Future City in Hyderabad. The proposed Future City will compete with New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai etc,” said Revanth Reddy.

He went on add that the plan the Congress government’s aim is to promote the Future City in Hyderabad as a pollution-free net zero city. “The Regional Ring Road is under planning stage. Constructing the Regional Ring Road on a 360 km stretch and we are also planning to develop regional ring railway around the RRR. Radial roads connecting ORR and RRR are also being developed,” said the Telangana chief minister.

The chief minister said that the area between ORR and RRR will be developed as a hub for the manufacturing sector. “Pharma, Life Sciences, Aerospace, Defense, EVs and solar industries will be set up. The state government is focusing on skills and job creation. We are moving forward with a strategy to make Hyderabad a plus city for China in the world,” stated Revanth Reddy.

He added that since Telangana does not have a coastline, the state government is planning to develop a dry port. “A special road and railway connection with the Bandar port in AP is also being planned. The government’s vision is to strengthen the state economy and function the Markets without hurdles,” said the chief minister.