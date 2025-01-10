Telangana CM wants Warangal airport design to reflect city’s potential

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, January 9, asked officials to design the Warangal airport to reflect its potential as a mega city.

Reddy further said that the Warangal airport should gain foreign investments; in order to build the airport, officials have been asked to study the Kochi airport in Kerala.

Reddy further asked the authorities to strengthen the road network, including the Warangal Outer Ring Road (ORR) for better connectivity to the airport.

The chief minister further stressed separate plans for developing a road network facilitating people from old Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts to travel to the airport directly.

He suggested the officials envisage plans to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad by establishing Textiles, IT, Pharma and other industries.

The new Airport will also be developed to provide hassle-free travel facilities for the devotees visiting Medaram Jatara as well as Laknavaram, the famous Ramappa temple and other tourist places.