Telangana CM wants Warangal airport design to reflect city’s potential

Reddy further asked the authorities to strengthen the road network, including the Warangal Outer Ring Road for better connectivity to the airport.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th January 2025 10:14 am IST
Warangal airport to reflect potential as Mega City: Telangana CM
Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, January 9, asked officials to design the Warangal airport to reflect its potential as a mega city.

Reddy further said that the Warangal airport should gain foreign investments; in order to build the airport, officials have been asked to study the Kochi airport in Kerala.

Reddy further asked the authorities to strengthen the road network, including the Warangal Outer Ring Road (ORR) for better connectivity to the airport.

Also Read
Hyderabad airport issues travel advisory amid Christmas holiday rush

The chief minister further stressed separate plans for developing a road network facilitating people from old Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts to travel to the airport directly.

He suggested the officials envisage plans to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad by establishing Textiles, IT, Pharma and other industries.

The new Airport will also be developed to provide hassle-free travel facilities for the devotees visiting Medaram Jatara as well as Laknavaram, the famous Ramappa temple and other tourist places.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th January 2025 10:14 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button