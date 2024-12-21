Hyderabad airport issues travel advisory amid Christmas holiday rush

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to arrive early amid the busy weekend and Christmas holiday season.

The airport anticipates an increase in passenger traffic and recommends that travellers plan their journeys in advance.

According to the advisory, passengers should arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours prior to international departures.

It is also advised to carry all necessary documents and cooperate with airport staff for a seamless experience.

“Plan Your Holiday Travel with Ease! With increased passenger traffic this season, we recommend arriving at the airport 2 hours before domestic and 3 hours before international departures. Ensure you have all your valid documents ready for a smooth check-in experience. Make use of DigiYatra for quick access and try our City Side Check-In for added convenience. While you wait, enjoy our festive decorations and special offers. Safe travels!” RGIA Hyderabad said, in a post on X.

Also Read Hyderabad airport records over 25 lakh passengers in November

Plan Your Holiday Travel with Ease!



With increased passenger traffic this season, we recommend arriving at the airport 2 hours before domestic and 3 hours before international departures. Ensure you have all your valid documents ready for a smooth check-in experience.



Make… pic.twitter.com/UmnrkvlZsI — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) December 21, 2024

In November 2024, RGIA experienced its highest monthly passenger traffic, exceeding 2.5 million travellers, with a record of 25.31 lakh passengers for that month.

Notably, November 10 marked the busiest day at the airport, accommodating approximately 89,000 passengers in a single day.