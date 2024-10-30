Musi project will transform Hyderabad into a global city: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy, has underscored the critical importance of rejuvenating the Musi River, warning that failing to do so could lead to a dire future for the city.

He stated, “If we leave Musi as it is, nothing will remain. The situation in Hyderabad will become miserable. If the 55 km Musi rejuvenation project is completed, it will transform into a magnificent, global city, developing economically and becoming comparable to Seoul, South Korea.”

Reddy made these remarks during a chit-chat with media representatives after observing urban developments in Seoul.

21 km stretch from Bapughat upstream initial focus

The chief minister elaborated on his vision for the Musi project, indicating that initial development will focus on a 21 km stretch from Bapughat upstream, adhering to world-class standards.

He emphasized his commitment to thorough consideration of all opinions before launching any initiative, asserting that once he starts a project, he will not halt it.

Reddy also invited opposition parties to provide their vision documents for discussion in upcoming all-party meetings or Assembly sessions.

A consortium of five internationally recognized consultancy firms has been assigned to design the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Musi rejuvenation at a cost of Rs 141 crores.

This comprehensive plan will include designs, drawings, construction plans, and financial models. Reddy assured that special markets would be established to support small employees and businesses affected by the project, promising that night bazaars would emerge as new economic centers once the rejuvenation is complete.

On potential objections, doubts

Addressing concerns about potential objections or doubts regarding the project, Reddy encouraged constructive feedback and suggestions on how to implement the project cost-effectively.

He highlighted past failures in projects like Mallanna Sagar and Kaleshwaram but reassured that the Musi rejuvenation would prioritize local communities by providing housing, rehabilitation, and alternative livelihoods.

Reddy also touched upon broader development goals for Hyderabad, stating that the government aims to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crores over five years. He outlined specific allocations for various infrastructure projects, including metro rail expansions and road developments.

Furthermore, he clarified that only land acquisition and rehabilitation costs would be borne by the government in relation to the Musi project.

In response to criticisms regarding financial management and debt incurred by previous administrations, Reddy highlighted his government’s commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility.

He noted that while they have been paying off debts from past governments, they are also implementing welfare programs and development initiatives.