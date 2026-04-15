Musi rejuvenation: HRF demands Telangana govt to halt Gandhi Sarovar Project

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the state government withdraw its plans to construct the Gandhi Sarovar Project under the Musi Riverfront Development Project’s phase 1 work, suggesting it to beautify the premises of the Gandhi Memorial spread across 68 acre at Bapughat instead.

The HRF submitted its opinions on the proposed Musi Riverfront Development Project in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday, April 15.

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HRF stated that Madhu Park Ridge Apartments in Langar House, 22 colonies and six gated villa communities in Hydershakote, all combined having around 12,000 houses, could be impacted by the Gandhi Sarovar Project.

Pointing out that all these structures were built with proper permissions from the government in the past, the group noted that demolishing them would be nothing but a “violation of the law.”

HRF recalled the forceful demolition of bastis in Chaderghat in 2024 after hurriedly conducting surveys, while relocating 340 families and giving them some relief.

“Government reports themselves have detailed that, for the construction of Phases 1A and 1B currently being undertaken, families residing in approximately 1,200 permanent houses will be displaced, while nearly 1,500 other families will be subjected to adverse impacts,” HRF underlined.

“If the Telangana government proceeds with the Musi Project under the policies it has promulgated, it would constitute a violation of Article 21 (right to life) and Article 300A (rights to property),” HRF cautioned.

Follow law, says HRF

Even in the case of land acquisition, the organisation demanded that it must be done following the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, and not based on the government order (GO) 123, which was introduced by the state government in 2017.

Urging the state government to extend the time period for accepting suggestions from the people with regard to the Musi Riverfront Development Project by six more months, it demanded that the GO no 921 and 816 be repealed.

HRF also demanded the state government to cancel the gazette notification issued by changing the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) master plan.

“An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has not yet been conducted. The Expert Committee Report pertaining to this must be submitted for the purpose of obtaining environmental clearances. It must also be made available to the public,” HRF demanded.

Submitting that though it was for purification and rejuvenation of the Musi river so that its water could be used for agricultural and household use in the districts located downstream of Hyderabad, the group made it clear that it was opposed to the state government’s intention to beautify the river and transform it into an international standard hub for tourism and economic activity, which is a commercial activity.

“River restoration initiatives worldwide are typically carried out through processes involving the purification of river water, the prevention of pollution entering the rivers and the engagement of communities residing along the riverbanks as active participants. However, the government has not yet made any effort to implement such processes here,” the HRF claimed.

The organisation also alleged that till now, no people’s consultations, public hearings or meetings were held with the people living on either sides of its banks in the 55-km stretch of the Musi river starting from Bapu Ghat to Gourelli.

“The state government should formulate an action plan and move forward with a program focused solely on curbing pollution in the Musi river and cleaning it up. We urge the government to reconsider the Musi Riverfront Development Project,” HRF urged the three-member ministerial committee.