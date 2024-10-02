Musi rejuvenation initiated under BRS govt: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries and IT minister D Sridhar Babu recently emphasized that the Musi River rejuvenation project was initiated during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

He criticized the BRS for “politicizing the project and inciting public unrest”.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, October 1, he highlighted the importance of the Musi beautification and demolition of illegal structures along the river.

The minister detailed that the BRS government established the Musi River Front Corporation in 2017, appointing a chairman and preparing a multi-purpose vehicle for the project.

He noted that a government order (GO 90) was issued on March 25, 2017, acknowledging significant pollution in the river and calling for its cleanup.

“Meetings were held in 2018 to discuss project implementation, including identifying encroachments and establishing a buffer zone,” he added.

Sridhar Babu mentioned that multiple meetings were conducted by the Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to address these issues.

In June 2021, further directives were given to initiate action against illegal constructions and provide rehabilitation for displaced families, including plans for double-bedroom homes.

A comprehensive survey was conducted across three districts, identifying a 50-meter buffer zone along the riverbanks.

Sridhar Babu accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of obstructing the government’s efforts to transform Hyderabad into a beautiful city and provide clean drinking water to residents in the Musi catchment areas.

He criticized the BRS for attempting to politicize the Musi rejuvenation project, stating that their leaders “behave as if it is wrong for the current government to take action while they claim credit for similar initiatives.”

Sridhar Babu questioned who had even requested to clean the Musi River, highlighting that the previous BRS government showed “no compassion” towards the displaced residents of projects like Kaleshwaram and Mallanna Sagar.

He reminded everyone that the BRS leaders should not forget how the High Court responded when they proposed a new government order, sidelining the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.