Musi rejuvenation project aims to make its water drinkable: MA&UD PS

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore while speaking at the conclusion of a 13-day international urban workshop in Hyderabad on Friday, December 6, said that restoring the Musi River to its historic grandeur and making its water drinkable is the key goal of the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

Kishore highlighted the government’s efforts to transform Musi into a clean and sustainable water source.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), the French Development Agency, and Les Ateliers de Cergy, took place at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resources Development Centre.

During his address, Kishore referred to 16th-century French traveller Jean-Baptiste Tavernier, who once compared the Musi River to the Seine River in Paris, drawing parallels between Hyderabad’s Purana Pul and Paris’s Pont Neuf bridge.

“The government is determined to bring back the Musi’s lost glory,” Kishore stated. “Making its water drinkable is a collective goal. Hyderabad is on track to become South Asia’s first city to achieve 100% sewage treatment.”

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou praised the initiative, highlighting Hyderabad’s potential to become a model city by integrating urban development with environmental conservation.

The event was attended by key officials, including MRDCL Joint Managing Director Pujari Gautami, Technical Executive Director Srinivas Reddy, Chief Engineer Dattu Panth, and Superintending Engineer Vidyasagar.

Representatives from Les Ateliers, including Director Véronique Valenzuela and Project Director Simon Brochard, as well as water conservation experts and NIUM officials, participated in the discussions.