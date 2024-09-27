Musi River Development: Hyderabad residents protest fearing demolition of houses

Hyderabad: A protest rally was held by residents of Langer Houz who are likely to be affected by the Musi River Development Works.

The people raised slogans against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

The residents are protesting against the Congress government’s plan to demolish around 12,000 houses in the Musi River bed and buffer zone. The government plans to provide two-bedroom houses at another location to those who are displaced.

On Thursday, revenue department teams marked the houses that will be demolished.

The government is undertaking the development of the Musi River at a cost of a few hundred crores.