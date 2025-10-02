Musi River project gets ADB push; land acquisition on fast track

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has stepped up efforts for the beautification project of the Musi River, and it is expected that a notification for land acquisition will soon be issued, along with the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the first two phases of the project.

Following the receipt of an approval letter from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) sanctioning a loan for the Musi River beautification project, the state government has directed officials to speed up the implementation process. According to details, the project’s first phase will be divided into Phase 1A and 1B, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs.5,500 crore.

Phase 1A, covering a stretch of 9.2 km from Himayat Sagar to Bapu Ghat, has been estimated at Rs.2,500 crore, while Phase 1B, from Osman Sagar to Bapu Ghat, is projected to cost Rs.3,141 crore.

Sources said that under the proposed plan, the Musi River will first be cleaned by deepening it by 2 meters and removing the accumulated waste. Regarding land requirements, reports indicate that a total of 199.89 hectares will be needed for Phases 1A and 1B. Of this, 137.72 hectares will be private land, while 62.17 hectares are identified as government lands that will also be acquired.

The government plans to ensure transparency in the acquisition process and provide fair compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. The project further includes developing a 50-meter buffer zone on both sides of the river and upgrading its banks. Around 109 hectares of land along the river will be developed as a green belt.

In addition, the plan states that more than 3,000 workers will be engaged during the project’s execution, and 100 permanent employees will be appointed. The government has also finalized the usage plan for the acquired land and has started consultations with officials regarding its implementation.

With the ADB’s approval letter now in hand, the state government has accelerated steps to bring the Musi River beautification project to life, including finalizing details of land acquisition and framing a tourism development policy to complement the project.