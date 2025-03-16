Music composer AR Rahman discharged after hospitalisation

Chennai: Music composer A R Rahman, who was admitted to a corporate hospital here following dehydration, has returned home and is doing fine now, his family said on Sunday.

The 58-year-old musician was hospitalised on early Sunday morning, according to his manager Senthil Velan.

Earlier, the music director’s sister AR Reihana refuted reports that Rahman was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

“He had dehydration and gastric problems,” Reihana told PTI Videos.

The two-time Oscar and Grammy winner, known for films such as “Roja”, “Dil Se..”, “Enthiran”, and “Slumdog Millionaire”, initially also complained of neck pain, added Rahman’s manager.

“He (Rahman) has just come back home. He is perfectly fine. He was hospitalised early this morning… The doctors conducted some tests and everything was normal,” Velan told PTI.

Soon after the news of the illustrious composer being hospitalised broke, Rahman’s son AR Ameen shared an update about his father’s health on his Instagram Stories.

“To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I’m happy to share that he is doing well now.

“Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!” Ameen wrote.

On Sunday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he spoke to the hospital doctors and enquired about Rahman’s health.

“They have informed me that he is doing fine and will return home soon. Happy,” the CM said in a social media post.

Rahman is a multiple award-winning musician feted both at home and around the world. His upcoming projects include “Lahore 1947”, “Thug Life”, and “Tere Ishk Mein”.