Music director Sajid Khan performs Umrah for brother Wajid Khan

Mumbai: Sajid Khan, of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, is currently on a religious trip to Saudi Arabia. Sajid, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, took to his Instagram last night and shared that he performed two Umrahs for his late brother Wajid Khan.

Posting a selfie with a beautiful view of Mecca in the backdrop, Sajid wrote, “Just finished my 2 umrah n wajids 2 umrah mashallah feeling blessed n it’s my birthday today so love u guys?? #mecca #madinah #kaabahsharif #prayers #umrah #saudiarabia #hajj #instagram #instalove #muslim #family #mybrother #blessed”.

He also wrote, “I hope my brother wajid must be feeling happy abt todays prayers, always in my heart wajid.”

This is Sajid Khan’s second Umrah in 2022 as he had been to Mecca in April too.

Wajid Khan passed away in June 2020 due to Covid-19 complications, creating a void in the industry that can never be filled again.

‘Sajid-Wajid’ gave several popular hits that people would cherish for years to come. They forayed into the Bollywood music industry with Salman Khan’s 1998 hit Hindi-drama film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Some of their best works include — Soni De Nakhre (Partner), Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Surili Akhiyon Wale (Veer), Dagabaaz re (Dabangg 2), to name a few.