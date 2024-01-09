Music maestro Rashid Khan ‘very critical’

The 55-year-old musician is on ventilation at the ICU and is on oxygen support, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 9th January 2024 3:52 pm IST
Ustad Rashid Khan's family accuses Kolkata Police of harassment
Ustad Rashid Khan

Kolkata: The health condition of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, deteriorated and is currently “very critical”, an official of the medical establishment said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The 55-year-old musician is on ventilation at the ICU and is on oxygen support, he said.

“Khan’s condition is very critical and he has been put on ventilation at the ICU. He is on oxygen support as well. Our doctors are keeping a close watch on him,” the official told PTI.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
12th Fail grabs top spot in IMDb, beats Baahubali, Dangal

The musician’s health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month.

Khan, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 9th January 2024 3:52 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button