Musk celebrates 52nd birthday as he prepares for cage fight with Zuckerberg

In response, the CEO of Meta posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location".

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article per click: Musk
New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of big companies likeTesla, SpaceX and Twitter, is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Wednesday as he prepares for a cage fight with Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk’s fans took to Twitter to wish him on the occasion

“Happy Birthday Elon Musk. Work hard like every waking hour, that’s the thing I would say, particularly if you’re starting a company,” Tesla Owners Silicon Valley tweeted on Wednesday.

“Wish you a great birthday bro @elonmusk, loads of children, plenty of time to build rocketships, and DOGE coin at 1 dollar,” a user said.

Another user wrote, “Happy Birthday @elonmusk I paid $4 to subscribe to you so buy yourself something nice with it”.

Now, regarding the cage fight with Zuck, Musk recently tweeted that he would be “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg.

In response, the CEO of Meta posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Now, some pictures of Musk engaged in “an impromptu training session” have surfaced on the Internet. 

Lex Fridman, Host of Lex Fridman Podcast, Research Scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), on Twitter, shared pictures of training with Musk.

“I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage,” Fridman tweeted.

“That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely… I’m there for them, no matter what,” he added.

These images come just days after a video of Mark Zuckerberg’s Jiu-Jitsu training went viral on social media.

