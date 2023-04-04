Musk replaces Twitter’s blue bird logo with ‘Doge’ meme

Washington: Yet again, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is back with new updates for the micro-blogging site, and this time he has changed the iconic blue bird logo – which has served as a home button on the web version, with the “doge” meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Twitter users noticed the ‘doge’ meme, which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency and was created as a joke in 2013, on the web version of Twitter on Monday.

Musk also shared a hilarious post on his account wherein the ‘doge’ meme (which features the face of a Shiba Inu) in the car and telling the police officer, who seems to be seeing his driving license, that his photo has been changed.

Notably, there was no change on Twitter’s mobile app.

It is pertinent to mention that the doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 — to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Variety reported.

Twitter’s CEO also shared the screenshot of the March 26, 2022, conversation between him and the anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to “doge.” Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, “As promised.”

According to Variety, Musk, who bought Twitter last fall in a USD 44 billion deal, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme and he has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting “Saturday Night Live.” After the change to Twitter’s web logo Monday, the value of Dogecoin rose more than 20 percent.

After Musk tweeted in March 2022, prior to mounting his eventually successful bid to buy Twitter, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?” Musk tweeted.

Haha that would sickkk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

@WSBChairman had responded, “just buy Twitter… and change the bird logo to a doge.” Musk responded, “Haha that would be sick”.

He had also posted another photo stating, “Seize the Memes of Production.”

Earlier, on February 15, Musk’s love for ‘doge’ was visible as he posted the photograph of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo, posing as the CEO, on his account with the caption, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing.”