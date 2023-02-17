Musk shuts 2 Twitter India offices: Report

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 17th February 2023 1:36 pm IST
Twitter to now share ad revenue with Blue users: Musk

New Delhp: Twitter has shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home, as part of Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable, the media reported.

Twitter closed its offices in the country’s capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, and continued to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Globally, Twitter has laid off more than 50 per cent of its staff.

Also Read
WhatsApp working to bring communities to its Business app

Last month, Musk, who failed to pay the rent for Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, asked its remaining staff in Singapore to stop coming to the office and work remotely as the company has reportedly failed to pay the monthly rent.

According to reports, Twitter employees were informed about the decision via email, instructing them to leave the CapitaGreen building and work from home.

Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet, “Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office – its Asia-Pacific headquarters – over nonpayment of rent”.

In the US, Twitter has been sued as it failed to pay $1,36,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 17th February 2023 1:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button