Muskan Sharma murder: Delhi cops to seek custody of accused Aqib

The Delhi police is preparing to seek custody of accused Aqib alias Imran in the murder case of 21-year-old Delhi University student and social media influencer Muskan Sharma, an official said on Sunday.

Imran was held after an encounter and had sustained three bullet injuries in both his legs.

“He is currently undergoing treatment in judicial custody and will be questioned by the Tilak Nagar police about the motive behind the murder, the knife used in the crime, procurement of an illegal firearm, his escape plan and those who may have helped him evade arrest,” a senior police officer said.

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The police may also recreate the crime scene based on the information obtained during his custodial interrogation. The cases registered at Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden police stations are being investigated separately, officials said.

While the Tilak Nagar police are probing Muskan’s murder and collecting related evidence, the Rajouri Garden police are investigating the Arms Act and attempt-to-murder case registered following the encounter.

“Police are also trying to ascertain who supplied Aqib with the country-made pistol and ammunition while he was out on bail,” the officer further said.

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Examining Aqib’s movement 24 hours after murder: Delhi police

According to the preliminary investigation, Aqib told police that he killed Muskan following a dispute related to her conversations with another person. Police are also examining Aqib’s movements during the nearly 24 hours he remained absconding after the murder. They are trying to identify people with whom he stayed or remained in contact with and examining whether anyone helped him hide or withheld information from police.

After the murder, Aqib allegedly took Muskan’s iPhone and later threw it near a drain in Tilak Nagar. Police recovered the phone and the knife with the help of technical surveillance.

The locked iPhone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for extraction of data, including deleted chats. Police have also approached Meta, seeking details of the communication between the two. Forensic and digital evidence are expected to strengthen the investigation.

The 21-year-old model and Delhi University student, Muskan Sharma, was stabbed to death at her residence in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on August 26.

The accused, Imran, was her gym trainer and had known her for some time. The accused was subsequently arrested by the police in connection with the murder case.