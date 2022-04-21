Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 mn to scale Loop projects

Boring Company is Musk's project to build underground highways to alleviate traffic congestion.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st April 2022 12:54 pm IST
Musk's Boring Company raises $675 mn to scale Loop projects
Representative Image via REUTERS

San Francisco: Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Boring Company has raised $675 million in the Series C round, bringing its valuation up to $5.7 billion.

Boring Company is Musk’s project to build underground highways to alleviate traffic congestion.

The round was led by Vy Capital and Sequoia Capital, with participation from Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, 8VC, Craft Ventures, and DFJ Growth.

MS Education Academy

The company said it will use the funds to significantly increase hiring across engineering, operations and production in order to build and scale Loop projects and accelerate the research and development of Prufrock, the company’s next-generation tunnelling machine.

Also Read
Tesla robots will be worth more than car business: Musk

“Please consider working at The Boring Company! Our goal is to solve traffic, which plagues every major city on Earth,” the Tesla CEO wrote on the micro-blogging site while retweeting the news.

In October, The Boring Company (TBC) received initial approval to build a transportation system that would shuttle passengers in Tesla vehicles via a network of tunnels under Las Vegas beyond its current 1.7-mile footprint that currently connects the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) campus to a 29-mile route that would hit all the best tourist spots.

Operation on the updated Vegas loop should commence this year, according to the company.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button