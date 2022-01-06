Muslim clerics call for ‘mass sacrifice’ to protest Haridwar hate speeches

Bareilly: Founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council Tauqeer Raza Khan’s call for a protest on Friday has got support from All India Tanzeem ul Islam, which on Thursday asked the community members to gather in large numbers. The protest has been called to offer mass sacrifice in protest against hate speeches delivered in Haridwar.

Raza Khan appealed to Muslims of Uttar Pradesh to gather in large numbers at the Islamia School in Bareilly on Friday for “mass sacrifice” in protest against recent hate speeches made in Haridwar.

The announcement was made on Saturday where he said, “the recent Dharam Sansad against which objections were raised by our community was not the first one but it has been happening for many months, but the present government was never ready to hear anything.”

“Our ulemas have conducted three meetings but we never called it Dharam Sansad, but the language used in Haridwar can never be used by our ulemas and the ulemas show the path of peace, patriotism and love to disciples,” he added.

The cleric said that the hate-mongers want to kill 20 lakh Muslims. “We have decided that we are ready for it. I urge the government that they can send their people to kill us and on Friday at least 20,000 Muslims will surrender before them. The best way is that Muslims sacrifice their lives to ensure peace in the country.”

Khan has got support of Tanzeem which recently advocated united India as it was in medieval period. Mujahid Hussain Qadri of Tanzeem said that people want to create disharmony between Hindus and Muslims but they will not succeed.

The hate speech was reportedly made during an event in Haridwar held from December 17 to 20. Video clips of the event, circulated on social media, say that “Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan.”

The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

The Uttrakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi — former Shia Waqf board chairman, who recently converted to Hinduism.

In a similar incident, Chhattisgarh Police had arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi from Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho.

The police had registered an FIR and arrested the religious leader and others for allegedly making derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse. The Congress is criticising the delay in action against the accused in Haridwar.