Muslim employees allowed to leave office early during Ramzan: Telangana govt

Hyderabad: With Ramzan in two days, the state government, on Tuesday, February 17, announced that all Muslim government employees will be allowed to leave office by 4 pm during the fasting month.

According to an order passed by the General Administration Department (GAD), Muslim employees working as teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, and working in boards, corporations and public sector undertakings, can leave office early to break their fast and perform religious prayers.

However, in case of emergencies, they may be required to stay beyond 4 pm.

