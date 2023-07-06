Miscreants attack Muslim family in Agra, sexually assault girl

Four miscreants allegedly barged into the house of a Muslim family in Agra, sexually assaulted their 18-year-old daughter, vandalised vehicles, and injured other family members.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Agra, under the jurisdiction of Trans Yamuna police station. Police have confirmed the incident and registered a case. The case surfaced after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The house owner (name withheld), who works with a transport company also alleged that some the four miscreants — Vishal Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sheelu, and Chotu — were accompanied by other people, who stood guard outside the house while the family was being attacked. “All of them (accused) were aged between 20 and 30 years. They pelted stones on our house. My daughter and two sons have received injuries. Our vehicles were also damaged,” said the house owner.

He further claimed that the attackers threatened to kill the entire family.

“The attack was going on for more than 30 minutes. Nobody intervened. We were targeted and attacked for being a prominent Muslim family in the area,” said his son.

Confirming the incident, DCP Suraj Kumar Rai said that they have registered a case against the accused under several sections of the IPC. “The matter is being investigated. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” the police officer said.

Trans Yamuna SHO Anand Prakash said, “The injured were sent for medical examination. The accused are on the run.”