Muslim International Film Festival debuts in London

London: London has become the stage for a groundbreaking event in the world of cinema—the first Muslim International Film Festival (MIFF). This inaugural festival, taking place in the heart of the city’s iconic Leicester Square, is more than just a showcase of films; it’s a vibrant celebration of the narratives and experiences of international Muslim filmmakers.

The festival, which runs from May 30th to June 2nd, features a rich program that includes eight feature films, two sets of short films, and a variety of panels and networking opportunities. It’s a platform for changing the often stereotypical depictions of Islam and Muslims in mainstream media. Sajid Varda, the festival director, emphasizes the importance of reflecting true, diverse Muslim stories on screen, moving beyond the common tropes to share rich, original narratives.

#MIFF is here! Today the first Muslim International Film Festival opens with the London premiere of Hounds. See you there?! https://t.co/QMTMhi4mNw pic.twitter.com/Myl2DNP9pt — Muslim International Film Festival (@MuslimFilmFest) May 30, 2024

Among the films featured is Jordanian filmmaker Amjad al Rasheed’s “Inshallah A Boy,” which tells the story of a young woman’s quest for independence after her husband’s death. Another notable entry is Kamal Lazraq’s “Hounds,” a gritty tale set in the underbelly of Casablanca, which had the honor of opening the festival.

The MIFF is not just about film screenings; it’s an event that fosters dialogue and builds connections within the Muslim community. With Q&A sessions, panels, and networking events featuring industry heavyweights like the British Film Commission, Netflix, and the BBC, the festival offers attendees an opportunity to engage deeply with the themes presented on screen.

The festival has been curated to align with Islamic values, avoiding gratuitous violence, nudity, and overtly sexual themes, making it accessible to a wide audience. Additionally, with lower ticket prices and free tickets distributed to various organizations, the festival ensures that financial constraints do not prevent anyone from participating.