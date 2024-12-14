Muslim leaders demand representation as discontent grows in Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: As the Congress government in Telangana completed one year in office, a wave of discontent has emerged among its Muslim cadre and the larger Muslim community. Despite the party’s promises of inclusivity, the absence of Muslim representation in the state Cabinet has sparked frustration, leading to the formation of the Telangana Congress Muslim Forum (TCMF). This newly established body, headed by M.A. Basith is determined to press the Congress leadership for equitable representation and justice for the minority community.

For the first time in Telangana’s history, the Muslim community finds itself entirely excluded from the state Cabinet and key administrative posts. Thirteen months into the Congress-led government, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir remains the sole visible Muslim figure in the administration, serving as the Adviser to the Government on Minority Affairs. The glaring lack of representation has not only alienated the community but also cast doubts on the Congress party’s commitment to its minority voters.

Speaking on the issue, Basith expressed the TCMF’s deep disappointment. “The absence of Muslim ministers or significant appointments in government departments is unacceptable. It goes against the principles of inclusivity and secularism that the Congress party claims to uphold,” he said.

Formation of TCMF

In response to this marginalization, a group of Muslim Congress leaders who were upset with the state of affairs convened to form the TCMF. Their objective is to represent the community’s demands and ensure that Muslims have a stake in governance. At a recent meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, TCMF members resolved to escalate their demands to the party’s High Command and state leadership. “Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, himself stated that he admired a fighting spirit, and therefore, we believe there is nothing wrong in demanding our rightful share,” Basith said.

Key among their demands is the inclusion of two Muslim leaders in the Cabinet, one of whom should hail from Hyderabad. “Hyderabad has always been a hub of Muslim leadership, and neglecting its representation is a betrayal of the community,” said Basith, who is also an AICC member.

Demands for representation

The TCMF has called for a package for minorities and proposed a series of measures to ensure fair representation. These include:

1. Three MLC seats: The Forum has demanded that two of these be reserved for Sunni leaders and one for the Shia community.

2. Minority chairperson: The vacant post of Minority Chairperson of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) should be filled immediately, with the appointee being an educated and capable individual.

3. Government Boards and Corporations: The TCMF seeks adequate representation for Muslims in various Boards and Corporations, emphasizing the need for appointments at higher levels, such as party heads of different zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

4. Cabinet Rank for Hyderabad leader: The forum insists on granting a Cabinet rank to a Hyderabad-born Muslim leader, recognizing the city’s significance and its Muslim population.

Planned initiatives and advocacy

To further its cause, the TCMF plans to launch various initiatives aimed at strengthening the community and fostering inclusivity. Among these are the establishment of a Muslim Clerics Advisory Block, a Muslim Society Block, and a Research Block. These units will provide expert guidance on community issues and propose actionable policies to the government.

“We aim to eliminate polarization between communities and build a spirit of togetherness,” Basith stated, emphasizing the forum’s broader vision of social harmony.

The TCMF also sought a significant boost to the promotion of the Urdu language, emphasizing its cultural and historical importance. Additionally, it demanded that Muslim Congress leaders be given appropriate representation and prominence during all public events organized by the party.

Leaders to launch protest

While the TCMF hopes to resolve the matter through dialogue and negotiations, it has not ruled out the possibility of resorting to Gandhian-style Satyagraha. This protest, if undertaken, would serve as a reminder of the Congress party’s historical roots in the freedom movement and its obligation to uphold justice and equality.

The demands of the TCMF pose a challenge for the Congress government in Telangana. With the state’s Muslim community playing a crucial role in elections, ignoring their grievances could have long-term political repercussions. On the other hand, addressing the TCMF’s demands could help rebuild trust and reinforce the party’s secular credentials.

As the TCMF prepares to intensify its efforts, the onus lies on the Congress leadership to demonstrate its commitment to diversity and fair representation. For the Muslim community in Telangana, the coming months will determine whether their voices are heard or if they remain sidelined in the political landscape.