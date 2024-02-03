Muslim leaders meet Telangana CM, urge 4% quota implementation

Hyderabad: The minority representatives have appealed to the Telangana state government to ensure the implementation of four percent reservation for minorities in education and employment.

In a review meeting held at the Secretariat here on Saturday by chief minister Revanth Reddy, Muslim leaders urged him to allocate adequate funds for the development of minority educational institutions in the new budget outlay for 2024 -2025 financial year.

They asked for the protection of the Wakf lands and and ensure law and order is maintained with communal disharmony kept in check.

The representatives thanked the CM for responding positively to their demands and requests.