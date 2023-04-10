Muslim man assailed, thrown in gutter over suspected theft in Khandwa

A 28-year-old Muslim man succumbed to his injuries after he was thrashed by a Hindu mob over suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh.

Sheikh Firoz, a resident of Khanshahwali, was found in an unconscious state in a drain on Sunday with multiple stab wounds and bruises all over his body.

On information, officials from the Chhaingoan Makhan police station took Firoz to a nearby hospital for treatment where he died.

Relatives and locals are protesting by keeping the dead body in front of the Moghat police station.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla told Times of India, Firoz was a habitual offender and had eight cases against him.

Police investigations said that Chhaigoan Devi village, where the assault took place, had been reporting a large number of thefts for some time.

“Villagers were on high alert. They spotted three people moving in a suspicious manner. While two escaped, Firoz was caught and beaten up,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Firoz’s relatives have refused to conduct the funeral. placing the body in front of the Moghat police station.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, a relative of Firoz said that the former panchayat president of the Surgaon village in Khandwa, Chatter Patel, is behind the lynching.