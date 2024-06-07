Muslim reservation in AP is social justice, not appeasement: TDP

Despite BJP’s strong opposition to Muslim reservation, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that they would continue the reservation of Muslims in Andhra Pradesh.

In an interview with NDTV, TDP leader and Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh said that Muslim reservation in Andhra Pradesh had been going on for over two decades and the party stands by it.

“It (reservation for Muslims) has been going around for the last 2 decades and we stand by it. We intend to continue it,” he said.

The TDP has won 16 Lok Sabha seats in recently concluded Lok Sabha election and played a key role in NDA winning the elections.

Lokesh said that the party’s focus will be creating jobs and uplifting the marginalised people in Andhra Pradesh.

‘Reservation is not appeasement’

He told NDTV that the Muslim reservation was not meant for appeasement. “It is social justice as most Muslims in the state have a low per capita income.

“It’s a fact that the minorities continue to suffer and that they have the lowest per capita income. As a government, it is my responsibility to bring them out of poverty. So whatever decisions I take are not for appeasement, but to bring them out of poverty,” he said.

“If you want to make India a developed nation, we can’t leave anyone behind. It has been a trademark of TDP to take everyone together,” he added.

‘Did not seek Speaker’s post‘

The TDP leader also dismissed report that TDP has sought Speaker’s post in the Lok Sabha as part of their alliance with BJP. “We don’t negotiate for posts, we negotiate for funds for the state,” he said.

“We don’t ask for ministries. Our interest is the state’s interest,” he added.

“Strong states make strong nations. We want to be part of a 5 trillion dollar economy dream. We believe that Andhra alone can be a 1 trillion economy. Look forward to working with NDA,” he added.

It is noteworthy to mention that BJP strongly opposed the Muslim reservation in it Lok Sabha election campaign, calling it minority appeasement.