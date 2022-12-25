Muslim shopkeeper murdered in Karnataka; community suspects political gain

In an incident reported from Karnataka on Saturday, a Muslim shopkeeper was reportedly stabbed to death. Despite the deceased trying to save himself the attackers chased and killed him.

The deceased was identified as 45 -year-old Abdul Jaleel, the incident took place near the Suratkal district at around 8:00 pm. The victim succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. “The murder looks like it was done to gain political mileage by inciting Muslims to take revenge,” the president of Dakshina Kannada Muslim Okkoota, K. Ashraf, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

“We will not fall to this design and create trouble. But we want the police to catch the real persons behind the attack. The assailants and people who hatched the conspiracy should be punished. The chief minister should visit and console the family members of Jaleel,” he added.

Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed in Suratkal and its surrounding areas by the police commissioner. The curfew will remain in place from 6:00 am on December 25 till 6:00 am on December 27.