Muslim World League chief offers Friday prayers at Jama Masjid

New Delhi: Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on a five-day visit to India, offered Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Ahead of the prayer, Al-Issa met Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

On Thursday, the President of the International Islamic Halal Organisation, spent three hours at the Swaminarayan Akshardham, saying India is a great example of Unity in Diversity and his visit to the Akshardham temple in the national capital only served to reinforce the belief.

On a visit to the shrine, which draws visitors from across the globe, he said, “India is a great example of Unity in Diversity and my visit to Akshardham – a place of worship, full of love, peace and harmony, sums it up.”

Al-Issa said he witnessed Akshardham’s art, architecture, culture and values while also noting its glorious contribution to the world. “It was also his personal desire to interact with the Swamis regarding world peace, harmony and coexistence,” a press statement read.

The Muslim World League Secretary General, on Wednesday, called on President Droupadi Murmu.

The President stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity.

“More than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world,” she said.

Later, Al-Issa addressed the ‘Dialogue for Harmony among Religions’, an event organised in collaboration with Global Foundation for Civilisational Harmony (India) on Wednesday.

In his address, he lauded Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world and said that he salutes the democracy and Constitution of India.

Hailing the Indian philosophy and tradition, Al-Issa said, “I salute the Indian democracy, I salute the Constitution of India. I salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world.”

He further issued a piece of advice to religious leaders saying there was a need to protect and guide the next generation.

“Whenever there is a lack of dialogue between two, misunderstandings and problems arise. It is hence important that a bridge for dialogue should be built. In order to prevent the civilizational clash, we need to protect and guide the next generation from childhood,” said Al-Issa.

Al-Issa, who is an Islamic scholar and renowned figure in global affairs, also stressed the need to stand against the narratives on the clash of civilisations and religious hatred.

During his visit to India, Al-Issa also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and held discussions on furthering the inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace and also deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.