Muslims asked to leave Garba event, Aditya Gadhvi breaks silence

Hyderabad: A Navratri night featuring Khalasi singer Aditya Gadhvi has sparked controversy after an announcement from the stage asked Muslims and other non-Hindus to leave the venue. As the video circulated online, the Gujarati folk singer issued a clarification, distancing himself from the remarks.

The incident took place during the ‘Rang Morla ft. Aditya Gadhvi’ programme at Savvana Party Plot on Shela Road on October 14. In the footage, anchor and radio jockey Akash Trivedi asks Muslims and other non-Hindus to exit, referring to the presence of Vishva Hindu Parishad members at the venue. He also announces a number for attendees to report people they consider suspicious.

Aditya Gadhvi responds

Taking to Instagram, Aditya addressed the controversy and rejected any association with the message.

“What happened at the event was not my doing, and it was not my message,” he wrote.

The singer alleged that a group had taken over the backstage area and used his platform for an announcement he would never endorse. According to his statement, his team and the anchor had not been consulted.

Aditya, who became widely known for the Coke Studio hit Khalasi, also highlighted Garba’s tradition of bringing communities together. He said people from different faiths had participated side by side for generations and that those attending with love and respect for Maa Ambe were welcome.

VHP defends the announcement

Meanwhile, Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput defended the intervention. He said Bajrang Dal volunteers had approached the organisers about preventing non-Hindus from entering, following which the announcement was made from the stage.

Aditya’s response, however, stressed his commitment to an inclusive celebration.